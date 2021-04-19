SmartCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $22.93 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,872.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.21 or 0.03843833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.78 or 0.00453387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $871.30 or 0.01587868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00626818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00523977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00057687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00400515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003569 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.