Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Shares Up 3%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.68. 2,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNMRF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Snam alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.