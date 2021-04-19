Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $237.54

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $237.54 and last traded at $236.01, with a volume of 358911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

