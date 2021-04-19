SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 123.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

