SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 3.8%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 139,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 409,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.60 million, a PE ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 2.17.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

