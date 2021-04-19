SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Down 1.2%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 16,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 83,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.