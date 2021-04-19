Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SOLVY stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

