SonoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $66,456.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00684121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,222.70 or 0.99930733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00878869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

