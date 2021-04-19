Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.64

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.64 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 17120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

A number of research firms have commented on SONVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

