Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up about 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sony by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,043,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 922,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,227,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sony by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.10. 642,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

