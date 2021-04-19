South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Shares Up 1.5%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) shares shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 6,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 38,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

South Star Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

