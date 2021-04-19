Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

