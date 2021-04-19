SparksPay (SPK) Trading Up 59.7% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $57,274.36 and $117.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,792,463 coins and its circulating supply is 9,700,862 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

