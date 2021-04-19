Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.38

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 83709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.43.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.6388372 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

