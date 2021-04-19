SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $166.01. The stock had a trading volume of 157,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.