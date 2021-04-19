SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Boosted by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $130.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

