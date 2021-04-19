Spiking (SPIKE) Price Tops $0.0246 on Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $883.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 437.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.