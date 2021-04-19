SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $565,632.04 and $527.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.69 or 1.00162990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00033383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.85 or 0.00516710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00368036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.74 or 0.00805939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00122884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003469 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

