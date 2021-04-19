Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 83,429 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.