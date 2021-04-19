Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $49,914.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.90. 2,657,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,508. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

