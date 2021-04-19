Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $62.11

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.11, but opened at $60.14. Sprout Social shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 1,829 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -38.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,223 shares of company stock worth $11,993,753 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

