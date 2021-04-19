SPX FLOW, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

FLOW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

NYSE FLOW opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.