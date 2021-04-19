Squirrel Finance Reaches Market Cap of $10.48 Million (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.11 or 0.00025875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 175.5% against the dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $135,994.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 2,859.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.00645916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 745,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,127 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.