SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.19 on Monday. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

