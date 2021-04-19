SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

