STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $21,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.19 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

