Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Tops $53.56 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Stakenet has a market cap of $53.56 million and $242,830.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.89 or 0.00525846 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006512 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00243925 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021946 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,481,575 coins and its circulating supply is 115,942,537 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

