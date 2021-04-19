Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $70.10 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and $3.51 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

