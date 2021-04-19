Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.05. 31,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,751. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $206.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

