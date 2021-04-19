Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $69.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Stantec stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. 3,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stantec by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after buying an additional 381,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

