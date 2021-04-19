Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

