Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 128,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of 153.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.