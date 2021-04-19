Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 141,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 153.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

