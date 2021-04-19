Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.
Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.05. 201,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.
In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.