Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.05. 201,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

