Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.05. 201,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

