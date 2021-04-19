Starname 1-Day Volume Tops $256,233.00 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $256,233.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starname has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

