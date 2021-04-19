State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.35 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.