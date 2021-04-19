State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,124 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.04. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.