State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,610 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FORM opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

