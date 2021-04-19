State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

STT stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $79.54. 72,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,532. State Street has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

