Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62.24 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $646.09 million and $62.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00087587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00609940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039831 BTC.

About Status

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.