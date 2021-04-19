StaysBASE Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. StaysBASE has a market cap of $1.25 million and $44,649.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StaysBASE has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00270067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $63,525.95 or 1.15740604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.55 or 0.00910143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00599703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,557,893 coins and its circulating supply is 3,901,141 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

