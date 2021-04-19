Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics updated its Q2 guidance to above $2.03 EPS.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,857. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

