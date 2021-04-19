Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21.
NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.72.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.
In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
