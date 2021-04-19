Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZHF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

STZHF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.24. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686. Stelco has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

