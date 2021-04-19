Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.94.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STLC traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.39. 217,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$31.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.