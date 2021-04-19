Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.50. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.94.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.02. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$31.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.