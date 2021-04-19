Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.89 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $11.51 billion and $1.89 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00062783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00278230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00047160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025536 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,367 coins and its circulating supply is 22,901,167,789 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.