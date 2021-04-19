STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 26,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 68,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$86.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.91.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

