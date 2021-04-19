Stephens Begins Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,004. The stock has a market cap of $350.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.