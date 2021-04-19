Stephens Begins Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,004. The stock has a market cap of $350.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
